The Salvation Army Staff from CT Head to New Jersey to Help With Storm Response

After parts of New Jersey were ravaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, Katie Perrett traveled there from Connecticut to lend a hand.

“It's very devastating. You know everyone. Personal belongings are literally just shoved to the side of the road,” said Perrett, a divisional volunteer and emergency disaster services coordinator for The Salvation Army.

Perrett and eventually three others from Connecticut will help to provide food, cleaning supplies and support for those who have lost so much.

“For me, it's definitely hit home. It's, you know, I have family here and what while they weren't affected, I'd love to help their neighbors that are in need,” said Perrett.

They will head out every day into the impacted areas as many there are still in disbelief.

With so many uncertainties, Perrett hopes to also provide some comfort, connect them to resources and show even in the midst of such difficult times there are people who care.

“It's really heartbreaking and they're very overwhelmed. I think they're really grateful when we're able to give the resources now, but it's still going to be a long road to recovery,” said Perrett.

Perrett tells us she’s on a two-week deployment.

If you’d like to help the mission visit SalvationArmyNJ.org.