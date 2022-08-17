The Tall Ship Kalmar Nyckel Coming to New London

The Kalmar Nyckel, the Tall Ship of Delaware, is coming to New London. It is a replica of a colonial era ship that settled in Delaware.

It is a replica of the original Kalmar Nyckel, which was the earliest Swedish ship to arrive in America, according to the National Maritime Historical Society.

It was the “flagship for the 1638 expedition that founded the colony of New Sweden, establishing the first permanent European settlement” in present-day Wilmington, Delaware, according to the National Maritime Historical Society.

The ship made four roundtrip crossings of the Atlantic, which the society said was more than any other documented ship of the American colonial era.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The current ship sails from Virginia to New England each season and serves as a floating classroom.

The Tall Ship of Delaware will be in New London from Aug. 18-21. It will sail from New London Pier.

There will be some free deck tours.

Some day sails are scheduled but they appear to be sold out.

Tickets go for $65 for adults and $40 for youth 12 and under.