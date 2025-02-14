The votes are in: Bridgeport zoo's baby anteater now has a name

The votes have been counted, and Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo has announced the results of its giant anteater naming vote.

The name with the most votes was Kayapó, which the zoo says comes from the indigenous people of Brazil. (South America is one of the native regions in which giant anteaters are found.)

"Little" Kayapó is being tended to by her mom Pana at the zoo in Bridgeport, where she has been ever since she was born back in the summer. As a giant anteater, she'll grow to be a few yards long - the largest species of anteater in the world.

The other finalist names that were not chosen were Ramo and Merida.