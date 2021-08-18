The Woodstock Fair Returns Labor Day Weekend

The Woodstock Fair is returning in 2021 after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 106th edition of the event will take place Friday, Sept. 3 and run through Monday, Sept. 6 at the fairgrounds on Route 169 in South Woodstock, CT.
The Woodstock Fair will once again feature a variety of food and favorite attractions including rides, agricultural displays, giant pumpkins, demonstrations and competitions.
Local and regional bands are scheduled to perform live throughout the weekend.
Admission is $12 for adults and $8 for senior citizens and active military with an ID $8. Children 10 years and under are free.
Online general admission and ride tickets can be purchased at woodstock.fiestashows.com.
For additional information on the event, visit woodstoockfair.com.