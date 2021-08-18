connecticut fairs

The Woodstock Fair Returns Labor Day Weekend

Woodstock Fair

The Woodstock Fair is returning in 2021 after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 106th edition of the event will take place Friday, Sept. 3 and run through Monday, Sept. 6 at the fairgrounds on Route 169 in South Woodstock, CT.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The Woodstock Fair will once again feature a variety of food and favorite attractions including rides, agricultural displays, giant pumpkins, demonstrations and competitions.

Local and regional bands are scheduled to perform live throughout the weekend.

Admission is $12 for adults and $8 for senior citizens and active military with an ID $8. Children 10 years and under are free.

Online general admission and ride tickets can be purchased at woodstock.fiestashows.com.

For additional information on the event, visit woodstoockfair.com.

This article tagged under:

connecticut fairsConnecticutfallWOODSTOCKlocal
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us