Police arrest suspects in theft of railroad tracks that popular ‘North Pole Express' run on

Railroad tracks going off into the distance ahead.
Two people are accused of stealing railroad tracks in Old Saybrook that the popular Essex Steam train and “North Pole Express” run on and selling them as scrap metal.

On Monday, Feb. 26, the Valley Railroad Company notified Environmental Conservation Police that two people were seen dismantling sections of railroad track behind Tractor Supply in Old Saybrook and removing them, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

While investigating, police identified a 38-year-old Clinton woman and a 47-year-old Clinton man as suspects. They are accused of dismantling and damaging around half a mile of track and selling it as scrap to local scrap yards.

DEEP bought the Connecticut Valley Railroad State Park and the railroad tracks in 1967 and leases the tracks to the Valley Railroad Company which operates under the name "Essex Steam Train and Riverboat,” according to the agency.  

The popular “North Pole Express” runs along the 12-mile stretch of track.  DEEP said the track has been repaired and is safe to use.

On Monday, April 1, the Connecticut Superior Court in Middletown issued arrest warrants and Clinton Police took the suspects into custody on Monday, April 9.

They have been charged with damage to railroad property in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, larceny in the fourth degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, conspiracy to commit damage to railroad property in the first degree, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the first degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the fourth degree and conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment in the second degree.

