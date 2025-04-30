There is a process to getting a guide dog

Wednesday was International Guide Dog Day.

But who qualifies for a guide dog? And what exactly do they do?

We met with Maryanne Melley and her guide dog, Valla, to answer those questions.

“It's really hard to describe what I see," said Melley. "What I tell people is, it looks like fuzzy colors.”

Maryanne Melley, who is the president of the National Federation of the Blind of Connecticut, was born with pathological myopia.

It's a condition that causes damage to the eyes and progresses over the year.

Maryanne Melley was declared legally blind in 2004.

"It was pretty upsetting," said Melley. "I had driven before. I had two small children, and I always had pet dogs. So, i decided, well, i definitely want to get a guide dog."

But it’s a process. Melley received mobility and skills training from the bureau of education services for the blind in South Windsor.

Then she applied to Guide Dogs for the Blind, which is in California.

The application includes things such as a blindness certification, doctor's forms, and even something that is called a “Juno walk.”

“So, you see the harness on my dog," said Melley. "A person holds the front of the harness, and you hold the back, and you have to walk around pretending they're a guide dog. It’s kind of silly, but it shows them how fast you walk.”

Melley was matched with her guide dog at the beginning of the year.

Valla was 21 months old at the time. And while she was trained, Melley said Valla is always willing to learn more.

“I've already taught her to use the sign at crosswalk lights in West Hartford Center," said Melley. "She finds the pole so I can press the button. If there's a low-hanging branch, she stops so I don't get hit in the head.”

Melley said it’s important for people to always practice good guide dog etiquette.

“When they are in their harness, please don’t pet them or talk to them. People will say, 'Oh, they are so cute,' but they are working, and they could get distracted, and I could get hurt.”

But in Valla’s case, once the harness comes off, work is over.