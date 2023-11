There is a second $100,000 Cash5 winner in CT this week

One Cash5 ticket won $100,000 on Tuesday night and it was the second night in a row that someone in Connecticut hit the jackpot.

The winning numbers were 1-3-4-8-9.

This was the 47th Cash5 jackpot winner in the state this year. No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

On Monday night, someone who bought a Cash5 ticket at Checkers Food Store in Oakville also won $100,000.

The winning numbers on Monday were 2-4-7-29-35.