There was one $10,000 Mega Millions winner in Connecticut Friday night.

The winning numbers were 5-13-29-50-53 and the Mega ball was 25. Megaplier was X3.

The $10,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Mega ball. It did not have the Megaplier.

No information was released yet on where the ticket was sold.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Tuesday and the estimated jackpot is $183 million.