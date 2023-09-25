No one won the Powerball jackpot Saturday night, but someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut won $100,000.

The winning Powerball numbers Saturday night were 1-12-20-33-66 and the Powerball was 21. Powerplay was X2.

The ticket that won $100,000 matched four numbers and the Powerball and also had Powerplay.

The jackpot has been growing since the last time there was a winner -- July 19, when one ticket sold in California won $1.08 billion.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Monday night is $785 million and the cash value is $367 million.

This is the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in history.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – California $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – California $785 million (est.) – Sept. 25, 2023 $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 - Washington $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 – California $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 – New York and Iowa

There was a $2 million winner in Michigan Saturday night and there were $1 million winners in New York, Florida and California.

The next drawing will be around 10:59 p.m. Monday.

Tickets are $2 and Powerplay is an extra $1.