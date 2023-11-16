Powerball

There's a $2 million Powerball winner in Connecticut

Connecticut Powerball slip
A Powerball ticket that was sold in Connecticut won $2 million on Wednesday night!

The winning Powerball numbers were 3-4-51-53-60 and the Powerball was 6. Powerplay was X3.

The $2 million-winning ticket matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball and it had the Powerplay.

It’s not clear where the winning ticket was sold.

No one won the jackpot, so it is up to an estimated $280 million for the drawing on Saturday night.

The $2 million win was the biggest in Wednesday night’s drawing.

