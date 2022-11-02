bars

These Are New England's Best Dive Bars as Ranked by Yelp — Though 1 Isn't Quite a Bar…

Gryphon’s Pub, a social club, open only to Yale students and their guests, got the top honor in Connecticut

By Irvin Rodriguez

Ranking the best bars in New England is always difficult — there are so many to choose from — but Yelp has a new list of the best one in each state.

The list, using data through Oct. 17, ranks businesses identified as dive bars "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," according to Yelp's list.

Most of the region's biggest cities have candidates on the list — Boston, Providence, Portland — but one of them is quite different from the rest. Connecticut's top dive bar isn't technically open to the public.

Gryphon’s Pub is a social club, open only to Yale students and their guests, as CT Insider reported.

The rest of New England's best dive bars are:

