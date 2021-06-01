These Are the 10 Most In-Demand AI Jobs According to Indeed—and They All Pay at Least $95,000

Over the past year, the coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on the economy, leading to record job losses and a growing uncertainty about what jobs will and won't return in the near future.

But, one industry that has remained in high demand despite the pandemic is artificial intelligence, with hiring growth for these jobs increasing by 32% since 2019, according to LinkedIn.

"AI covers a vast range of use cases, from controlling the characters in your favorite video game to powering self-driving cars, and everything in between," Scott Bonneau, vice president of global talent attraction for employment site Indeed, tells CNBC Make It in regards to why these positions are in high demand. He explains that as the need for technology and its problem-solving abilities continues to grow, "more [companies] have recognized they can, and need, to use AI and machine learning algorithms to create smarter, more personalized and intuitive products."

Using data from its platform, Indeed created a list of the 10 most in-demand AI jobs in the United States today, along with their median salary. Indeed came up with the list by looking at AI job postings on its site and calculating which AI job titles had the highest percent of postings from February 2021 to April 2021. Indeed then calculated the median salary for these AI job titles by looking at postings over the last two years.

Each of the roles on this list offer a median yearly salary of $95,000 or more. To land these jobs, employers will be looking for workers with specific skill sets including great communication skills, analysis skills, experience with software development and experience with various programs like JavaScript, Microsoft Excel and Python, according to Indeed.

Below are the 10 most in-demand AI jobs today, along with their median yearly salary, as reported by Indeed.

1. Data Scientist

Median yearly salary in the U.S.: $110,000

2. Senior Software Engineer

Median yearly salary in the U.S.: $120,000

3. Machine Learning Engineer

Median yearly salary in the U.S.: $125,000

4. Data Engineer

Median yearly salary in the U.S.: $122,060

5. Software Engineer

Median yearly salary in the U.S.: $100,000

6. Software Developer

Median yearly salary in the U.S.: $95,000

7. Software Architect

Median yearly salary in the U.S.: $135,107

8. Senior Data Scientist

Median yearly salary in the U.S.: $127,500

9. Full Stack Developer

Median yearly salary in the U.S.: $108,730

10. Principal Software Engineer

Median yearly salary in the U.S.: $155,000

