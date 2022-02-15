These Are the 9 Powerball Jackpots Won in Conn.

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Cheshire for Monday night’s drawing won big and that ticket is one of nine Powerball jackpots that have been won in Connecticut over the years.

The winning jackpot for Monday night is $185.3 million, making it the second-largest Powerball jackpot won in the state.

The winning numbers were 16-25-27-49-55 and the ticket matched all five numbers. The drawing had a Powerball number of 17 with a Power Play of 3x.

The biggest Powerball jackpot won in Connecticut was $254.2 million and that ticket was sold in Stamford in 2011.

Powerball-Winning Jackpot Tickets Sold in Connecticut

Here’s a look at Connecticut’s winning Powerball jackpots:

Feb. 14, 2022: $185.3 million, sold at One Stop in Cheshire.

June 23, 2012: $60 million, sold at John’s Deli in Seymour.

Nov. 2, 2011: $254.2 million, sold at Shippan Point Getty in Stamford.

June 27, 2009: $25 million, sold at Sam’s Food Store in West Hartford.

Oct. 3, 2007: $15 million, sold at Squaw Hollow Xtra Mart in Ashford.

June 25, 2005: $59.5 million, sold at Shop Smart in Seymour.

June 25, 1997: $8 million, sold at South Street Package in New Britain.

May 7, 1997: $36.3 million, sold at Mill Plain Exxon in Danbury.

Jan. 4, 1997: $10.4 million, sold at 7-Eleven in Danbury.