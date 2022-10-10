The Halloween treat displays are up, serving as a reminder that the spooky holiday will be here before you know it.

Do you gravitate to sweet treats, like chocolate or Hot Tamales, or salty snacks like chips?

Need some help deciding what the hand out this year? CandyStore.com has ranked America's Favorite Halloween candies by state.

Connecticut loves Almond Joy, according to the listing, followed by Milky Way and M&Ms.

See the interactive map below.

Sour Patch Kids are top-notch in Massachusetts and New York, while Rhode Island is partial to the chocolate and caramel of Twix.

The National Retail Federation predicts that participation in Halloween this year will return to pre-pandemic levels with spending reaching about $100 per person.

The NRF is expecting a total of $10.6 billion to be spent, with $3.6 billion on costumes, $3.1 billion on candy, $3.4 billion on decorations and $.6 billion on greeting cards.

The National Confectioners Association also predicts a lot of Americans taking part, with 65% of people buying candy in October and 12% getting it at the last minute.

“Chocolate and candy play a special role during the Halloween season in communities across the country – and this Halloween promises to be especially impressive as chocolate and candy companies bring consumers classic, innovative and great-tasting products that enhance the season,” John Downs, National Confectioners Association president and CEO, said in a statement.

Halloween Safety Tips

The National Confectioners Association put together some Halloween safety tips.

While trick-or-treating, wear light-colored clothing that’s short enough to prevent tripping and add reflective tape to the sides, front and back of costume.

Ensure that children can see well while wearing their masks and securely fasten the mask so it does not fall off.

Adults should accompany young children and ensure they are respecting appropriate distancing rules.

Go out in daylight and carry a flashlight for when it gets dark.

Stay within the neighborhood and only visit homes you know.

Watch for traffic.

Only give and accept wrapped or packaged candy.

Examine all candy before allowing children to eat it.

Keep costumed children away from pets, as pets might not recognize the child and become frightened.

Avoid hard plastic or wood props such as daggers or swords.

See more tips here.