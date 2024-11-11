These CT cities, towns are ranked among best winter holiday destinations

From the dazzling lights to the towering pines decked out in decorations, Connecticut cities and towns go all-out for the holidays and some of the state’s cities and towns have been selected among the best winter holiday destinations in the country.

WalletHub ranked the best holiday destinations for people seeking cold weather and those seeking warm weather.

Hartford, East Hartford and Middletown were ranked 23rd for cold-weather destinations, Bridgeport, Stamford and Norwalk were ranked 31st while Worcester, Mass. and Connecticut have a combined listing in spot 32.

Top 5 cold-weather destinations

The top 5 cold weather destinations, according to WalletHub are:

Atlanta, GA New York, NY Washington, D.C. Chicago, IL Cincinnati, OH

The top 5 warm-weather destinations

The top 5 warm weather destinations are:

Las Vegas, NV San Diego, CA Dallas, TX Austin, TX Phoenix, AZ

Find more information here about how WalletHub selected the destinations.