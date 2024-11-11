Connecticut

These CT cities, towns are ranked among best winter holiday destinations

NBC Connecticut

From the dazzling lights to the towering pines decked out in decorations, Connecticut cities and towns go all-out for the holidays and some of the state’s cities and towns have been selected among the best winter holiday destinations in the country.

WalletHub ranked the best holiday destinations for people seeking cold weather and those seeking warm weather.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Hartford, East Hartford and Middletown were ranked 23rd for cold-weather destinations, Bridgeport, Stamford and Norwalk were ranked 31st while Worcester, Mass. and Connecticut have a combined listing in spot 32.

Source: WalletHub
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Top 5 cold-weather destinations

The top 5 cold weather destinations, according to WalletHub are:

  1. Atlanta, GA
  2. New York, NY
  3. Washington, D.C.
  4. Chicago, IL
  5. Cincinnati, OH

The top 5 warm-weather destinations

The top 5 warm weather destinations are:

  1. Las Vegas, NV
  2. San Diego, CA
  3. Dallas, TX
  4. Austin, TX
  5. Phoenix, AZ

Find more information here about how WalletHub selected the destinations.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us