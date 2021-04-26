These CT COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Will No Longer Require Appointments

The state announced Monday that dozens of COVID-19 vaccine providers will no longer require appointments as part of the ongoing effort to make the vaccine available to any resident who wants it.
Effective Tuesday, April 27, Connecticut residents can walk up to any of the following clinics without an appointment. The vaccine is available free of charge. Residents are encouraged to bring identification and insurance information if they have it, but neither will be required and no one will be turned away without them.
With demand for shots dropping, Gov. Ned Lamont spoke about the future need for mass vaccination sites during his afternoon coronavirus briefing Monday.
“My hunch is over the next couple of weeks, you're going to find community health centers and or other providers, targeting more and more local groups as opposed to big mass you know we're talking about the fairs maybe parades, maybe beat sites, places where people are congregating, you'll be able to get vaccinated there," Lamont said.
Bethel
- English Apothecary
- 140 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, CT 06801
- 203-792-3363
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-5 PM, Saturdays 10 AM-4 PM
Bloomfield
- West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District Bloomfield Senior Center
- 330 Park Ave, Bloomfield, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday 4/26 and Monday 5/3, 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Bridgeport
- • Southwest Community Health Center
- 1020 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06605
- Walk-up Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Friday, 9:00 AM-11:00 AM & 1:00 PM-3:30 PM
- Yale New Haven Health Clinic (University of Bridgeport Wheeler Recreation Center)
- 400 University Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604
- Walk-up Hours: 10 am – 4pm, April 26 (16+), April 29 (18+), April 30 (18+), May 1 (18+)
Brookfield
- Brookfield Health Department
- St. Joseph’s School, 5 Obtuse Hill Road, Brookfield, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday 4/26 9:00 AM-12:30 PM and 4:00 PM-6:45 PM; Wednesday 4/28 9 AM-12:30 PM and 4:00 PM-6:45 PM; Friday, 4/30 9:00 AM-12:30 PM; Tuesday 5/4 9:00 AM-12:30 PM and 4:00 PM-6:45 PM; Thursday 5/6 9:00 AM-12:30 PM and 4:00 PM-6:45 PM
- Costco Pharmacy Brookfield
- 200 Federal Road, Brookfield, 06804
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 OM, Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM, Sunday 10 AM-6 PM
Brooklyn
- Northeast District Department of Health
- 69 South Main Street, Brooklyn, CT 06234
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27, 2PM-5 PM
- Details: Moderna is the vaccine type. Recipients will be given a 2nd dose appointment as they exit the clinic.
Danbury
- Greater Danbury Community Health Center
- 132 Main Street, Danbury, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 10:30 AM-12:30 PM and 2:00 PM-3:30 PM
- Community Health Center, Inc. (Danbury Fair Mall)
- 7 Backus Avenue, Danbury, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Seven days a week, 9AM-3PM
East Hartford
- Community Health Center, Inc. (Pratt & Whitney runway)
- 12 Runway Road, East Hartford, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Seven days a week, 9AM-3PM
Enfield
- Able Care Pharmacy & Medical Supplies
- 15 Palomba Drive, Enfield, CT 06082
- 860-745-0183
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 12 PM - 5 PM
- Costco Pharmacy Enfield
- 75 Freshwater Blvd, Enfield, CT 06082
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM; Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM
Fairfield
- Fairfield Health Department
- 100 Mona Terrace, left end of building by Gym
- Walk-up Hours: 4/28 and 4/29, 11 AM-4 PM
Greenwich
- Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Brunswick School Sampson Fieldhouse)
- 1252 Kings Street, Greenwich, CT
- Walk-up Hours: May 1, May 2, 10 AM-4 PM
- Family Centers Health Care Mobile Clinic
- 90 Harding Road, Greenwich, CT
- Walk-up Hours: M-F 10:00am - 3:00pm
- Details: walk-in appointments would be first come first serve
Hartford
- Hartford Healthcare Clinic (CT Convention Center)
- 100 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, CT 06103
- Health Care Pharmacy
- 740 Maple Ave, Hartford, CT 06114
- 860-263-8585
- Walk-up Hours: Mon - Fri 9:00AM - 6:00PM; Sat 9:00AM - 1:00PM
Mashantucket
- Hartford Healthcare Clinic (Foxwoods Casino)
- 350 Trolley Line Boulevard, Mashantucket, CT 06338
Middletown
- Community Health Center, Inc. (Wesleyan University)
- 75 Vine Street, East Hartford, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Seven days a week, 9AM-3PM
- Middletown Housing Authority - Maplewood Terrace
- Maplewood Terrace, Middletown, CT 06457
- Walk-up Hours: Saturday May 1st -10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
- Middletown Housing Authority - Traverse Square
- Traverse Square, Middletown, CT 06457
- Walk-up Hours: Saturday May 1st 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
- Cross Street AME Zion Church
- 440 West St, Middletown, CT 06457
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesday May 4th 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Milford
- Costco Pharmacy Milford
- 1718 Boston Post Rd, Milford, 06460
- Walk-up Hours: M-F 10-7, Sa 9:30-6, Sun Closed
- Milford Pharmacy
- 78 Broad Street, Milford CT 06460
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 9 AM-7 PM, Saturday 10 AM-3 PM
- New Milford Department of Health Clinic
- John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road, Milford, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 4pm – 6pm
- Milford Health Department Clinic (Parsons Gymnasium)
- 70 West River Street, Milford, CT
- Walk-up Hours: 5/1, 10 AM-4 PM
New Britain
- Costco Pharmacy New Britain
- 405 Hartford Rd, New Britain 06053
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM, Saturday 9:30AM-6 PM
New Fairfield
- New Fairfield Department of Health Clinic
- New Fairfield Senior Center, 33 Route 37, New Fairfield, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:30 PM-7:15 PM, from 4/27-5/20 (except Thursday 4/29); Saturdays 11:00 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 5/1-5/15
New Haven
- Cornell Scott-Hill Wilson Library Clinic (lower level)
- 303 Washington Ave, New Haven, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10:00 AM-3:00 PM
- Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center
- 226 Dixwell Ave, New Haven, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:00AM –3:00PM
- Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Floyd Little Fieldhouse)
- 476 Sherman Parkway, New Haven, CT
- Walk-up Hours: 4/30-5/2, 10 AM-4 PM
- Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Lanman Center)
- 72 Lake Place, New Haven, CT
- Walk-up Hours: April 26 10 AM-4 PM
New London
- Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Mitchell College)
- 629 Montauk Avenue, New London, CT
- Walk-up Hours: April 28, May 1, May 2 10 AM–4 PM
Norwalk
- Costco Pharmacy Norwalk
- 779 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk, 06854
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM; Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM
Norwich
- Greenville Drug Store
- 213 Central Avenue, Norwich, CT 06360
- Phone: 860-889-9857
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesday-Thursdays, 10 AM- 2 PM
Plainville
- Plainville Community Pharmacy
- 170 East St, Plainville, CT 06062
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-4PM; Saturday 10 AM-1 PM
Stamford
- Community Health Center, Inc. (Lord & Taylor)
- 110 High Ride Road, Stamford, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Seven days a week, 9AM-3PM
Uncasville
- Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Mohegan Sun Earth Convention Center)
- 1 Mohegan Sun Boulevard, Uncasville, CT
- Walk-up Hours: May 1-2 10 AM-4 PM
Waterbury
- Brass Mill Pharmacy
- 1405 East Main St, Waterbury, CT
- (203) 721-8022
- Walk-up Hours: Monday- Friday 12 PM-5 PM
- City of Waterbury & Saint Mary’s Hospital COVID Vaccination Clinic
- Waterbury Arts Magnet School Dance Theater Building, 16 South Elm Street, Waterbury, CT 06706
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 AM-4 PM
- Details: Clinic entrance & free parking located at the Scoville Street Municipal Parking lot, between South Main Street and South Elm Streets
- Costco Pharmacy Waterbury
- 3600 East Main Street, Waterbury, 06705
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM, Sa 9:30 AM-6 PM
- Stoll’s Pharmacy
- 185 Grove Street, Waterbury, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 AM-3 PM
- Royal Pharmacy
- 1420 Meriden Road, Waterbury, CT 06705
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 AM-5 PM
West Hartford
- West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District Kane Street
- 46 Kane Street, West Hartford, CT (old ShopRite location)
- Walk-up Hours: Thursday 4/29 10:00 AM-2:00 PM, Thursday 5/6 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
West Haven
- Yale New Haven Health Clinic (West Campus)
- 100 West Campus Drive, West Campus, Building 410, West Haven, CT
- Walk-up Hours: May 1-2, 10 AM-4 PM
Wethersfield
- Hartford Medical Group (Wethersfield)
- Address: 1290 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield CT 06109
Willimantic
- Medical Pharmacy
- 1213 Main St., Willimantic, CT 06226
- Walk-up Hours: Mon-Friday 9AM-5 PM
For the most updated list of available walkup clinics, click here.