These CT COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Will No Longer Require Appointments

The state announced Monday that dozens of COVID-19 vaccine providers will no longer require appointments as part of the ongoing effort to make the vaccine available to any resident who wants it.

Effective Tuesday, April 27, Connecticut residents can walk up to any of the following clinics without an appointment. The vaccine is available free of charge. Residents are encouraged to bring identification and insurance information if they have it, but neither will be required and no one will be turned away without them.

With demand for shots dropping, Gov. Ned Lamont spoke about the future need for mass vaccination sites during his afternoon coronavirus briefing Monday.

“My hunch is over the next couple of weeks, you're going to find community health centers and or other providers, targeting more and more local groups as opposed to big mass you know we're talking about the fairs maybe parades, maybe beat sites, places where people are congregating, you'll be able to get vaccinated there," Lamont said.

Bethel

English Apothecary 140 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, CT 06801 203-792-3363 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-5 PM, Saturdays 10 AM-4 PM



Bloomfield

West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District Bloomfield Senior Center 330 Park Ave, Bloomfield, CT Walk-up Hours: Monday 4/26 and Monday 5/3, 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM



Bridgeport

• Southwest Community Health Center 1020 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06605 Walk-up Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Friday, 9:00 AM-11:00 AM & 1:00 PM-3:30 PM

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (University of Bridgeport Wheeler Recreation Center) 400 University Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604 Walk-up Hours: 10 am – 4pm, April 26 (16+), April 29 (18+), April 30 (18+), May 1 (18+)



Brookfield

Brookfield Health Department St. Joseph’s School, 5 Obtuse Hill Road, Brookfield, CT Walk-up Hours: Monday 4/26 9:00 AM-12:30 PM and 4:00 PM-6:45 PM; Wednesday 4/28 9 AM-12:30 PM and 4:00 PM-6:45 PM; Friday, 4/30 9:00 AM-12:30 PM; Tuesday 5/4 9:00 AM-12:30 PM and 4:00 PM-6:45 PM; Thursday 5/6 9:00 AM-12:30 PM and 4:00 PM-6:45 PM

Costco Pharmacy Brookfield 200 Federal Road, Brookfield, 06804 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 OM, Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM, Sunday 10 AM-6 PM



Brooklyn

Northeast District Department of Health 69 South Main Street, Brooklyn, CT 06234 Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27, 2PM-5 PM Details: Moderna is the vaccine type. Recipients will be given a 2nd dose appointment as they exit the clinic.



Danbury

Greater Danbury Community Health Center 132 Main Street, Danbury, CT Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 10:30 AM-12:30 PM and 2:00 PM-3:30 PM

Community Health Center, Inc. (Danbury Fair Mall) 7 Backus Avenue, Danbury, CT Walk-up Hours: Seven days a week, 9AM-3PM



East Hartford

Community Health Center, Inc. (Pratt & Whitney runway) 12 Runway Road, East Hartford, CT Walk-up Hours: Seven days a week, 9AM-3PM



Enfield

Able Care Pharmacy & Medical Supplies 15 Palomba Drive, Enfield, CT 06082 860-745-0183 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 12 PM - 5 PM

Costco Pharmacy Enfield 75 Freshwater Blvd, Enfield, CT 06082 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM; Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM



Fairfield

Fairfield Health Department 100 Mona Terrace, left end of building by Gym Walk-up Hours: 4/28 and 4/29, 11 AM-4 PM



Greenwich

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Brunswick School Sampson Fieldhouse) 1252 Kings Street, Greenwich, CT Walk-up Hours: May 1, May 2, 10 AM-4 PM

Family Centers Health Care Mobile Clinic 90 Harding Road, Greenwich, CT Walk-up Hours: M-F 10:00am - 3:00pm Details: walk-in appointments would be first come first serve



Hartford

Hartford Healthcare Clinic (CT Convention Center) 100 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, CT 06103

Health Care Pharmacy 740 Maple Ave, Hartford, CT 06114 860-263-8585 Walk-up Hours: Mon - Fri 9:00AM - 6:00PM; Sat 9:00AM - 1:00PM



Mashantucket

Hartford Healthcare Clinic (Foxwoods Casino) 350 Trolley Line Boulevard, Mashantucket, CT 06338



Middletown

Community Health Center, Inc. (Wesleyan University) 75 Vine Street, East Hartford, CT Walk-up Hours: Seven days a week, 9AM-3PM

Middletown Housing Authority - Maplewood Terrace Maplewood Terrace, Middletown, CT 06457 Walk-up Hours: Saturday May 1st -10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Middletown Housing Authority - Traverse Square Traverse Square, Middletown, CT 06457 Walk-up Hours: Saturday May 1st 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Cross Street AME Zion Church 440 West St, Middletown, CT 06457 Walk-up Hours: Tuesday May 4th 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM



Milford

Costco Pharmacy Milford 1718 Boston Post Rd, Milford, 06460 Walk-up Hours: M-F 10-7, Sa 9:30-6, Sun Closed

Milford Pharmacy 78 Broad Street, Milford CT 06460 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 9 AM-7 PM, Saturday 10 AM-3 PM

New Milford Department of Health Clinic John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road, Milford, CT Walk-up Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 4pm – 6pm

Milford Health Department Clinic (Parsons Gymnasium) 70 West River Street, Milford, CT Walk-up Hours: 5/1, 10 AM-4 PM



New Britain

Costco Pharmacy New Britain 405 Hartford Rd, New Britain 06053 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM, Saturday 9:30AM-6 PM



New Fairfield

New Fairfield Department of Health Clinic New Fairfield Senior Center, 33 Route 37, New Fairfield, CT Walk-up Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:30 PM-7:15 PM, from 4/27-5/20 (except Thursday 4/29); Saturdays 11:00 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 5/1-5/15



New Haven

Cornell Scott-Hill Wilson Library Clinic (lower level) 303 Washington Ave, New Haven, CT Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10:00 AM-3:00 PM

Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center 226 Dixwell Ave, New Haven, CT Walk-up Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:00AM –3:00PM

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Floyd Little Fieldhouse) 476 Sherman Parkway, New Haven, CT Walk-up Hours: 4/30-5/2, 10 AM-4 PM

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Lanman Center) 72 Lake Place, New Haven, CT Walk-up Hours: April 26 10 AM-4 PM



New London

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Mitchell College) 629 Montauk Avenue, New London, CT Walk-up Hours: April 28, May 1, May 2 10 AM–4 PM



Norwalk

Costco Pharmacy Norwalk 779 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk, 06854 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM; Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM



Norwich

Greenville Drug Store 213 Central Avenue, Norwich, CT 06360 Phone: 860-889-9857 Walk-up Hours: Tuesday-Thursdays, 10 AM- 2 PM



Plainville

Plainville Community Pharmacy 170 East St, Plainville, CT 06062 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-4PM; Saturday 10 AM-1 PM



Stamford

Community Health Center, Inc. (Lord & Taylor) 110 High Ride Road, Stamford, CT Walk-up Hours: Seven days a week, 9AM-3PM



Uncasville

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Mohegan Sun Earth Convention Center) 1 Mohegan Sun Boulevard, Uncasville, CT Walk-up Hours: May 1-2 10 AM-4 PM



Waterbury

Brass Mill Pharmacy 1405 East Main St, Waterbury, CT (203) 721-8022 Walk-up Hours: Monday- Friday 12 PM-5 PM

City of Waterbury & Saint Mary’s Hospital COVID Vaccination Clinic Waterbury Arts Magnet School Dance Theater Building, 16 South Elm Street, Waterbury, CT 06706 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 AM-4 PM Details: Clinic entrance & free parking located at the Scoville Street Municipal Parking lot, between South Main Street and South Elm Streets

Costco Pharmacy Waterbury 3600 East Main Street, Waterbury, 06705 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM, Sa 9:30 AM-6 PM

Stoll’s Pharmacy 185 Grove Street, Waterbury, CT Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 AM-3 PM

Royal Pharmacy 1420 Meriden Road, Waterbury, CT 06705 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 AM-5 PM



West Hartford

West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District Kane Street 46 Kane Street, West Hartford, CT (old ShopRite location) Walk-up Hours: Thursday 4/29 10:00 AM-2:00 PM, Thursday 5/6 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM



West Haven

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (West Campus) 100 West Campus Drive, West Campus, Building 410, West Haven, CT Walk-up Hours: May 1-2, 10 AM-4 PM



Wethersfield

Hartford Medical Group (Wethersfield) Address: 1290 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield CT 06109



Willimantic

Medical Pharmacy 1213 Main St., Willimantic, CT 06226 Walk-up Hours: Mon-Friday 9AM-5 PM



