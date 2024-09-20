These new Hallmark Christmas movies are set or filmed in Connecticut

From the shoreline beaches to the fall foliage and charming downtowns, we have a lot of beautiful places in Connecticut and several have been on display in Hallmark movies.

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas lineup has been announced and one of the movies is set in Connecticut while another was filmed here.

Countdown to Christmas starts on Oct. 18 and there will be 47 new movies. They will air on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights on the Hallmark Channel and on Thursday nights on Hallmark Mystery.

Trivia at St. Nick’s

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“Trivia at St. Nick’s” is set in Vermont, but it was filmed in Connecticut. It airs on Friday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.

It stars Tammin Sursok and Brant Daugherty, both of “Pretty Little Liars.”

Connecticut College is going to be in a Hallmark movie. Filming was underway over the weekend and we got a look.

Hallmark provided the following description.

“When students all flee an elite university in Vermont for winter break, the locals and faculty hunker down for their favorite time of year - the annual Christmas Bar Trivia Tournament!

"For Celeste (played by Sursok), a Type-A astronomy professor, this event combines the magic of Christmas with her greatest comfort in life: knowing the right answer. But when her colleague drops out of the tournament to do a month-long lecture tour in Asia, Celeste’s team must adopt Max (played by Daugherty), the football team’s new offensive coordinator.

"To Celeste, Max seems like nothing more than a grown-up class clown - though he brings an undeniable knowledge of sports trivia (a category their team has always fallen short in). Initial clashes between the two eventually turn into mutual appreciation as the team enjoys scavenger hunts on campus, decorating the international house with Christmas lights, baking Christmas cookies, and advancing toward the championship trivia game.

"Celeste can't help but delight in Max's infectious enthusiasm, love for all things Christmas and perhaps most importantly, his comfort with the unknown. And after a romantic wintery night at the campus observatory with Max, Celeste starts to wonder if being open to life’s surprises is more important than knowing the answer to everything.”

Leah’s Perfect Gift

“Leah’s Perfect Gift” is set in Connecticut and it will air on Sunday, Dec. 8.

It stars Emily Arlook, of Grown-ish; Evan Roderick, of Arrow; and Barbara Niven, of Chesapeake Shores.

Hallmark provided the following description:

“Leah Meyer (played by Arlook) is a bonafide lover of Christmas – the trees, the ornaments, the eggnog! But she has always admired the holiday from afar because she’s Jewish. Though her family celebrates Hanukkah, Leah has longed to experience a traditional Christmas. When her boyfriend Graham (played by Roderick) invites her to spend the holidays with his classic Connecticut family, she eagerly accepts.

“Excited to dive into the quintessential Christmas she’s always dreamed of, Leah quickly discovers that fitting in with Graham’s uptight family and his not-so-welcoming mom (played Niven) is easier said than done. As holiday traditions clash and awkward moments pile up, it is not quite the cozy Christmas that she expected.”

More movies

These are two of many Christmas movies filmed in Connecticut, but there are many more. Get details on them here.

You can find the whole schedule for the Countdown to Christmas movies here.