These two CT neighborhoods are popular in the housing market

Two Connecticut neighborhoods are among the most popular in the housing market, drawing more attention from buyers, according to a Realtor report.

Woodmont in Milford came in first place, as it is seen to be the most popular neighborhood being viewed on Realtor.

It was said to have pulled in 3.5 times more views than a typical market, according to the report.

The draw to Woodmont is said to be the easy commutes to New York City and affordable oceanfront homes.

Central Norwich ranked in tenth place in the report.

It is said that the affordability of the market, the proximity to major casinos, and the vibrant art scene has drawn more attention to the area.

The median household prices are: