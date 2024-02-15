‘They could seriously injure or potentially kill a kid': Concerns raised about vehicles passing stopped school busses

Bridgeport officials say nearly 10,000 drivers illegally passed a stopped school bus during the first six months of the school year.

Video captured a school bus stop sign going out and a vehicle just blowing right by.

In another video from Bridgeport, a student walks across the street to the stopped bus and a car doesn’t stop.

Dangerous situations like the one a Meriden grandmother witnessed.

“Lights start flashing, car went right around the school bus," said Latrina Jones of Meriden. "Almost hit another car because the cars coming that car didn’t stop either. We were all behind beeping our horns. Cars just kept on going. Unfortunately, I see it all the time though."

DATTCO School Bus company in New Britian has also noticed the problem.

“They could seriously injure or potentially kill a kid. And it's very scary when the car is passed,” said Bryony Chamberlain, DATTCO School Bus vice president.

Chamberlain says all of their buses are outfitted with cameras.

There have been some close calls and the issue seems to be getting worse.

“There's a reporting system, a special set of reports, which we have the driver fill in and then the driver can go down to the police station." Chamberlain said. "And then it's whether or not the police have the right information to follow up."

In 2022, Bridgeport launched a school bus camera safety program using AI technology.

But the city is now pushing lawmakers to toughen a state law so it can better go after the wrong doers.

DATTCO is looking into changes, including longer stop arms.

“Anything extra we can do to protect the kids that we carry would be so much appreciated by everybody,” said Chamberlain.

DATTCO says it also works with school boards on this problem.

And while they try to find ways to stop drivers, they really hope people do their part to help prevent a tragedy from happening.