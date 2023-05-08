‘They Put Their Life in Danger to Save Me': New London Honors Gold Star Bridge Heroes

On Monday, officials in New London honored those who raced toward flames erupting on the Gold Star Bridge to help those in trouble.

Reggie Collins reunited with two of the people who helped saved him as a firestorm erupted on the Gold Star Bridge about two weeks ago.

“I’m just blessed to be here. God give me another chance. I’m here,” said Collins.

New London Police Lieutenant Cornelius Rodgers – who was off duty at the time – and good Samaritan Brandon Bylo were among those who rushed towards the flames to help carry Collins to safety.

“I just want them to know how appreciative I am for doing what they did. I really appreciate that because many people wouldn’t do that. They put their life in danger to save me and I really appreciate that,” said Collins.

During a ceremony at the Garde Arts Theater, Rodgers and Bylo received numerous local and state recognitions for their heroism.

“We are so proud of both of you,” said New London Mayor Michael Passero.

“This moment was very surreal. I still pinch myself every day,” said New London Police Lt. Cornelius Rodgers.

Connecticut State Police say Collins’ car had come to a stop on Interstate 95 after a flat tire. That’s when it was struck by a tanker truck that then rolled over and burst into flames.

Collins had been in the car with his daughter Chartel Butler at the time.

“Without the help from those gentlemen, it would have probably been a different outcome,” said Butler.

“Thank God they made it out and they are safe and our prayers go out with them,” said Bylo.

While everyone remembered the truck driver who sadly did not make it, they also spoke about how many people would not have been like Rodgers and Bylo, who showed courage in a crisis.

“As a society, as a community, we have to be there to help one another,” said New London Police Chief Brian M. Wright.

Police say there were others who were involved in the rescue, though they wished to remain anonymous.