‘They're putting their life on the line': Drivers urged to be cautious passing crash scenes

The state Department of Transportation is urging drivers to remember to be cautious approaching a crash scene where people might be working on the highway.

“Unfortunately, people still are not slowing down and moving over. They are not giving people room to work. And crashes happen, injuries happen, and deaths happen,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation spokesperson Josh Morgan.

Monday kicks off National Crash Responder Safety Week.

Since 2020, we’re told around the country more than 160 responders have died due to a secondary crash.

“We really want people to be extra vigilant, be hyper focused when they see those emergency lights, when they see tow operators, when they see people on the side of the road. Slow down, move over and pay attention when you're driving through that area,” said Morgan.

We’re told in Connecticut every year, there are more than 100,000 crashes.

Each one potentially requires police, firefighters, EMS staff, tow truck drivers and others to work with traffic passing dangerously close by.

“Their goal is to get that area cleared safely and quickly because every minute longer that they're on that highway, when they're on that side of the road, that's just another minute longer where they're putting their life on the line,” said Morgan.

The DOT also runs special training for those who respond to crash scenes.

And it reminds everyone that the state’s Move Over Law requires drivers to slow down and if safe, to move over a lane for anyone stopped on the side on the road.

“We want everyone to get home safely at the end of the day,” said Morgan.