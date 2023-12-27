StormTracker

Thick fog this morning before rain showers move in this afternoon

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

If you're heading outside this morning, you'll notice the thick fog. It will slowly dissipate during the morning before rain showers move in this afternoon.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for southern Connecticut. Visibility will be one mile or less into midday.

Rain showers will move in this afternoon.

There will be periods of heavier rain this evening into Thursday morning.

Throughout the day on Thursday, there will be scattered showers.

The scattered showers will continue through Saturday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

