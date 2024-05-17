Thief uses sledge hammer to steal jewelry from Trumbull Mall: police

Police are investigating after a thief allegedly used a sledge hammer to steal jewelry from a display case at the Trumbull Mall on Thursday evening.

Authorities received several calls about a smash and grab jewelry theft from Saba Jewelers at 5:30 p.m.

A person dressed in dark clothing entered the mall, used a sledge hammer to break the display case, steal jewelry and run out of the mall to an awaiting getaway car, according to police.

It's unknown if the burglary is connected to several others in the area, including one at a jewelry store on Post Road in Darien.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Detectives are actively investigating and they're asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 203-261-3665.