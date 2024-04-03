Thief accused of stabbing car owner attempted theft in Middletown is arrested

A man accused of stabbing a person while trying to steal tires and wheels off their car in Middletown has been arrested.

The police department said they responded to Russet Lane for a reported assault just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2023.

Police said a person approached a man that was trying to steal from his vehicle and during the confrontation, the car owner was stabbed several times.

They were taken to the hospital with stab wounds to the torso area, and he's since recovered from his injuries.

Detectives with the Major Investigations Unit arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the incident. He faces charges including robbery, assault, criminal trover, larceny and more.

The thief is being held on a $200,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 860-638-4140.