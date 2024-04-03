Middletown

Thief accused of stabbing car owner attempted theft in Middletown is arrested

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A man accused of stabbing a person while trying to steal tires and wheels off their car in Middletown has been arrested.

The police department said they responded to Russet Lane for a reported assault just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2023.

Police said a person approached a man that was trying to steal from his vehicle and during the confrontation, the car owner was stabbed several times.

They were taken to the hospital with stab wounds to the torso area, and he's since recovered from his injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Detectives with the Major Investigations Unit arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the incident. He faces charges including robbery, assault, criminal trover, larceny and more.

The thief is being held on a $200,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 860-638-4140.

This article tagged under:

Middletownstabbing
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us