Thief steals from gas station at knifepoint in Waterford: police

Police are investigating after a person allegedly stole money at knifepoint from a gas station in Waterford Sunday night.

Waterford police said they were called to a reported armed robbery at the Bestway gas station on Boston Post Road just before 7:30 p.m.

The thief allegedly entered the gas station and cornered the clerk while holding a knife, according to police.

They were able to get away with an undetermined amount of money. The thief allegedly fled on foot, heading towards New London, police said.

Authorities said the suspect was wearing an oversized black jacket, gray pants, black sneakers, black gloves and a black mask, with eyes and mouth holes cut out.

The clerk wasn't hurt. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Todd O'Connell at toconnell@waterfordct.org or 860-442-9451 ext. 2313.