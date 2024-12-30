Waterford

Thief steals from gas station at knifepoint in Waterford: police

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating after a person allegedly stole money at knifepoint from a gas station in Waterford Sunday night.

Waterford police said they were called to a reported armed robbery at the Bestway gas station on Boston Post Road just before 7:30 p.m.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The thief allegedly entered the gas station and cornered the clerk while holding a knife, according to police.

They were able to get away with an undetermined amount of money. The thief allegedly fled on foot, heading towards New London, police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities said the suspect was wearing an oversized black jacket, gray pants, black sneakers, black gloves and a black mask, with eyes and mouth holes cut out.

The clerk wasn't hurt. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Todd O'Connell at toconnell@waterfordct.org or 860-442-9451 ext. 2313.

This article tagged under:

Waterford
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us