Thieves Accused of Stealing $1,600 Worth of Items from Oxford Grocery Store

A viral video that apparently shows thieves loading tons of stolen items into waiting cars and then speeding off is at the center of an investigation in Oxford, according to Connecticut State Police.

Customers were shocked by this brazen act which allegedly took place at the Market 32 in Oxford just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The group of four is now accused of getting away with about $1,600 worth of stuff, which detectives believe might be sold on social media and in communities.

“You’re surrounded by businesses. There’s people here all the time. Police station is two minutes that way. Doesn’t seem like the smartest move but obviously they were brazen enough to try it,” said Anthony Sarlanis of Oxford.

Authorities say there was no call to 911, but someone rang the routine line about 10 minutes after the suspects left.

“We saw in this case that the 911 call could have been crucial. Those are crucial minutes that were lost. That routine call proved to be detrimental for us stopping them in the act or at least attempting to intervene,” said Sgt. John Acampora of the Connecticut State Police.

Once authorities at the nearby Oxford Resident Troopers Office were alerted they raced over.

And since then the investigation has been heating up including what a press release says was the discovery of the social media video.

“During the course of the investigation throughout the course of (Wednesday) we’ve developed leads to identify two of the four individuals involved,” said Acampora.

State Police expect arrests soon and think at least some of the people might be connected to similar crimes in the state and beyond.

They hope this serves as a reminder about what to do if you see something suspicious.

“Never engage with any people who are committing this type of behavior. There’s an age old saying of, ‘See something, say something,’” said Acampora.

State Police say something like this is pretty extraordinary especially because they have been doing a lot of proactive policing and we’re told thefts at the store were down 80-percent in the last year.

We reached out to Market 32 for comment but have not yet heard back.