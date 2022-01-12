West Hartford

Thieves Fill Garbage Bags With Stolen Items from Macy's, Ulta in West Hartford: PD

Several people committed brazen robberies at the Macy's at Westfarms mall and Ulta in West Hartford Tuesday afternoon and police are looking for the people who stole bags full of fragrances and other stolen items.

West Hartford police officers responded to Westfarms at 3:50 p.m. after four people robbed Macy’s.

Police said the robbers filled large garbage bags with merchandise and a Macy’s loss prevention officer tried to intervene.

During a struggle, one of the robbers reached for his waistband, implied he was armed, and the robbers fled. The Macy’s loss prevention officer was not hurt, police said. 

Minutes later, there was a similar robbery at Ulta at 1555 New Britain Ave., police said. 

Employees said three people with garbage bags stole a large number of fragrances and left in a vehicle.

West Hartford police said Ulta staff told them that they had been alerted by their Waterbury Ulta Store that there was a similar theft their store at around 3:30 p.m. 

The robbers left in a gray Toyota Highlander.

The case is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203

West Hartford
