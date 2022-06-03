Thieves Follow Person Home From Coin Show, Steal Valuables in Bristol: Police

Police are investigating after thieves followed a person and stole $30,000 worth of rare, collectible coins and cash from their possession, police said.

Officials said the theft happened at Bristol Eastern High School. The victim stopped at the school after going to a coin show in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

The thieves allegedly followed the victim from the coin show back to Bristol, according to police. Cameras at the school show the thieves' car.

Bristol Police Department

The thieves then drove up to the victim's vehicle and got out of their car. Officials said the thieves broke the victim's rear window and grabbed bags containing the coins while they were inside.

Police said the owner got to their car and scared off the thieves, but they had already taken most of the merchandise.

The thieves' car is believed to be a gray or light blue older model Chrysler Pacifica. The license plate appears to be a New Jersey plate with registration 371560T.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Cote at 860-314-4565 or by email at christophercote@bristolct.gov.