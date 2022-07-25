Thieves Smashed Car Windows at Parks in New Canaan: Police

Thieves smashed windows of several vehicles at parks in New Canaan on Sunday and stole items, according to police. They are looking through video to try and identify who is responsible.

Police are investigating thefts from five vehicles and said the windows of four of them were smashed.

The first theft police responded to was at Irwin Park at 12:25 p.m. Sunday.

A New Canaan resident who owns a Subaru Forester reported that she arrived at the park around 11:40 a.m., walked for 30 minutes and found her passenger side window smashed when she returned, police said. A medical bag containing medical equipment and supplies was taken.

Officers responded to Waveny Park at 1:07 p.m. Sunday to investigate another theft. The front passenger window of a Subaru Impreza was smashed. The owners, who were visiting from Michigan, reported that a purse that was left in the vehicle was stolen and it contained a driver’s license, debit card, cash, credit cards and insurance cards, police said.

Police responded to Waveny Park again, around 1:38 p.m., and a New Canaan resident who owns a Jeep Grand Cherokee reported a purse containing a driver’s license, bank card, wallet, gift cards and keys was stolen. Police said the vehicle was locked, but the keys were left on a tire.

At 2:04 p.m., police were again called to Waveny Park after a Bethel resident’s Honda Pilot was broken into. The right rear window was smashed and a purse that contained cash, debit cards, credit cards, a checkbook, a school ID, an insurance card and keys was taken.

Then, at 2:20 p.m., police again responded to Waveny Park after the front left window was smashed in a Honda CRV near the pool area. The owner of the vehicle, who is from White Plains, New York, told police a purse that contained air pods and a vaccination card was stolen.

Police urge people to always lock their vehicle and take the keys with you, secure valuables and never leave them in your vehicle. They warn that identity theft can occur when drivers’ licenses and credit cards are stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crimes should call Sgt. Michael O’Sullivan at 203-594-3519.