EAST HARTFORD

Thieves try to steal UPS truck in East Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

east hartford police cruiser 1
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are investigating after two men tried to steal a UPS truck in East Hartford on Thursday.

Authorities said they were called to an attempted armed carjacking on O'Connell Drive.

Officers learned that two men with handguns tried to rob the driver and steal the UPS truck, but were unsuccessful.

The two men got into a white Honda and sped off, according to police. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The incident remains under investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORD
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us