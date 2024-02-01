Thieves try to steal UPS truck in East Hartford

Police are investigating after two men tried to steal a UPS truck in East Hartford on Thursday.

Authorities said they were called to an attempted armed carjacking on O'Connell Drive.

Officers learned that two men with handguns tried to rob the driver and steal the UPS truck, but were unsuccessful.

The two men got into a white Honda and sped off, according to police. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The incident remains under investigation.