Thimble Island Brewing Company is closing its doors

A popular brewery in Branford announced that they're closing in a few weeks.

Thimble Island Brewing Company said their last day of service will be Saturday, May 24.

They said they're closing because of challenges they've had to face, like many other small businesses, over the past several years.

"Industry declines coupled with a strategic partnership that didn't go as planned had a significant impact on our business," Thimble Island Brewing said on Facebook.

In the post, the brewery owner said he's also had to navigate some personal health challenges.

"This business has been such a huge part of my life — not just professionally, but personally. It’s been full of long days, proud moments, and most importantly, incredible people like you who supported it, believed in it, and helped it grow. It has been a joy and a privilege to serve this community. Thank you for your support, trust, and encouragement," Justin, the owner, said.

Thimble Island also closed their Old Saybrook location in January.