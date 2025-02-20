Third arrest made in connection with burglary at East Haven Carmax

A third person has been arrested after a burglary at the Carmax on West Frontage Road in East Haven last year.

Around 4 a.m. on March 12, 2024, officers were called to Carmax to investigate a burglary and they learned that several individuals arrived at the dealership in a gray Volkswagen SUV, that was later found to be a Tiguan.

Police said the SUV was used to ram the gate and steal a a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2018 Chevy Silverado from the lot.

An hour and a half later, the stolen Chevy Silverado was seen pulling into a driveway on Pleasant Street in New Britain and three people got out, police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators moved in and detained two New Britain men after a foot chase. They said one of them had a handgun that had been stolen out of Tampa, Florida in 2021.

The third suspect has since been arrested and faces a slew of charges including criminal mischief, burglary, criminal trover, larceny of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, interfering with an officer and more.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and appeared in court on Wednesday. The investigation remains ongoing.