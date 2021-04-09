Third Arrest Made in Rocky Hill Homicide

Connecticut state police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the homicide of a 75-year-old man in Rocky Hill.

State police said the arrest happened in Windsor and they will release further details on the arrest once the suspect "has been properly processed."

On Thursday, state police issued a news release and held a news conference to say they are looking for 31-year-old Melissa Feliciano, who is wanted for felony murder, murder, robbery in the first degree and larceny in the sixth degree in connection with the death of 75-year-old Robert Iacobucci.

On April 5, police Iacobucci's body when they responded to his home on Pondside Lane at 7:21 p.m. that night. His hands were bound behind his back, according to warrants issued in the case.

Franklyn Cruz, 42, and 35-year-old Madeline Dickey, both of New Britain, have been arrested and charged with murder and robbery. A news release about the arrests said additional arrests were expected.

Court documents say Cruz and Dickey are a couple and they, along with Iacobucci’s caretaker, planned to steal money from him.

Police said they bound and killed Iacobucci before stealing his car and dog.

Feliciano is described as a 5-feet-2 and around 85 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is known to frequent the Hartford and Manchester areas.

Police do not know if she has any weapons.

Anyone with information on where Feliciano is should call Detective Scott or Troop H Major Crimes at (860) 534-1000.