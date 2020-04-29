Third Department of Correction Inmate Dies From COVID-19 Virus: DOC

A third inmate in the Department of Correction system has died from complications related to the coronavirus, the department announced Wednesday.
The 74-year-old inmate was housed at the Osborn Correctional Institution in Somers.
The inmate passed away on Tuesday, according to a DOC press release.
He had been at UConn Health in Farmington receiving treatment since April 19.
The individual was serving a life sentence for murder since April 1970.
“Any life lost to this terrible disease is a tragedy,” said Commissioner Rollin
Cook. “I vow to keep working to do whatever possible to continue to limit the
spread of the coronavirus until this health crisis passes. My condolences go
out to the deceased individual’s family.”
More than 250 Department of Correction staff members and more than 330 inmates have contracted COVID-19, according to statistics that the department released.