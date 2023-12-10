Third man arrested in connection to murder of Waterbury teen

A third man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Waterbury earlier this year.

Waterbury resident James Birdsall, 24, was found and taken into custody in Indiana. Police said he was extradited back to Waterbury on Friday where he was served with active arrest warrants for the teen's murder and a previous shots fired incident.

Birdsall is facing charges including murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment in connection to the teen's death.

Authorities said Birdsall was also served with a warrant for charges including criminal attempt at assault, criminal use of a firearm, reckless endangerment and illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle for the shots fired incident.

He is being held by Waterbury Police Department on a $5.5 million bond and is due in court on Monday.

Birdsall is the third man charged in connection to the teen's death.

On July 31, officers were called to the area of Newport Drive on a shots fired complaint at about 8 p.m. Once in the area, police found a teen with gunshot wounds to the chest.

The 17-year-old, later identified as Maki Mazon, was seriously hurt in the shooting. He was pronounced dead over a week later, according to police.

In August, police arrested 23-year-old James Davis, of Bridgeport, and 26-year-old Ronald Scott, of Waterbury. Both Davis and Scott are facing murder charges in connection to Mazon's death. At the time of their arrests, they were both also served with warrants for their involvement in a past shots fired incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.