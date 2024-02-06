Third person has died after Beacon Falls crash that killed 2 children

A third person who was injured in a crash on Route 8 in Beacon Falls Sunday afternoon that took the lives of a 3-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl has died, according to police.

State police said the driver of a Ford F-600 Super Duty truck hit the back of a Honda Accord just before 3:30 p.m. on Route 8 North near exit 23 on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Stratford man who was driving the Honda that was struck suffered serious injuries and was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital, state police said.

Two children who were passengers in the back seat of the Honda, 6-year-old Laura Vitoria Alves Brito and 3-year-old Riquelme Alves Brito, both of Bridgeport, were taken to Waterbury Hospital and later died, state police said.

Andresa De Brito Alves, 25, of Bridgeport, was a passenger in the front of the Honda and suffered serious injuries. State police said they learned on Monday that she also died at Waterbury Hospital.

The driver of the Ford, a 40-year-old Oxford man, suffered minor injuries, according to state police.

State police are investigating the crash and ask anyone who has information to call Trooper Daniel McCue at (203) 393-4200 or by email at daniel.mccue@ct.gov.