Third Suspect Charged in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old in Hartford

A third suspect has been charged in a quadruple shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy in Hartford last year.

On September 1, 2019, police responded to a shooting on Edgewood Street. There they found 17-year-old Usher Hanns with a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to St. Francis Hospital, where he died on September 4.

Three other people were also shot, though their injuries were not life-threatening. A fourth person was grazed by a bullet.

Investigators believe at least three people shot from a vehicle into a crowd of people.

On Wednesday police arrested an 18-year-old suspect, who was 17 at the time of the shooting. The teen is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, criminal liability murder, criminal liability first-degree assault, and possession of a pistol without a permit.

Two other suspects, 19-year-old Diondre Johnson and 20-year-old Jaden Davis, were previously charged in Hanns' death. They were each charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree assault, and possession of a pistol without a permit.

The investigation is ongoing.