Third Teenager Arrested in Connection with Killings of 2 Women in Windsor

A third 17-year-old has been arrested by police in connection with the murders of two women in Windsor, police announced Wednesday.

The third teenager is identified only at a female Torrington resident, police said. Because of her age, police are not releasing her name.

She has been charged with two counts of criminal liability for acts of another, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and one count of first-degree assault, police said.

Officers responded to 70 Clover Street around 5:45 a.m. on May 11 and found 78-year-old Sandra Marci and 55-year-old Marianne Dzurenka dead inside the home. A third person who lives in the home was found inside suffering from critical injuries, police said. That person was rushed to Hartford Hospital.

Windsor police and the State Police Major Crimes Division worked to gather evidence that led to the arrest of two 17-year-old males on May 12. Both of the male suspects are Windsor residents, police said.

Both male teens were charged with murder, first-degree assault, and criminal liability for acts of another. One of the teens is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Police said this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.