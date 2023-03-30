‘This Is a Big, Big, Big Deal': CT Political, Legal Experts Weigh In on Trump Indictment

The bombshell development of the indictment of Donald Trump could have wide-ranging impacts for the former president, the next presidential election and the entire country.

“This is a huge deal. It's never happened before. We've never had a sitting or former president being indicted,” said Scott McLean, professor of political science at Quinnipiac University.

But that’s what happened in New York with a grand jury indicting former President Donald Trump.

One political expert said if Trump is vindicated, he could come out of this stronger. But no one knows how this process will play out as we enter unprecedented territory.

“An indictment is a far cry from a conviction. An indictment is based on probable cause,” said Michael Clark, criminal justice professor at the University of New Haven.

Before any trial would get underway, the former president could be treated similarly to others facing charges. Though it is certain not to be routine.

“Once he's arrested, he needs to be fingerprinted, mugshot and all of those things. The courtesy I think that would be given to him would be to allow them to turn himself in and to not handcuff him. Yeah, he's still going to be under Secret Service detail while this all happens,” said Dr. Robert A. Sanders, University of New Haven professor.

As the case unfolds, experts say it could boost his support and help him win the republican nomination for president.

But it could also affect his chances in the general election.

“I think it's a moment of truth for Republican leaders. They will have to take a side. It won't be enough to just attack the process. They will have to decide if they really want Donald Trump to be the Republican Party nominee,” said McLean.

And no matter how it all ends, the indictment of a former president could change how people see Trump, presidents in general and maybe even the court system.

“This is a big, big, big deal,” said McLean.

Some experts question the wisdom of bringing this case. But others think it could open the floodgates and wonder if other cases – potentially more serious - involving the former president could follow.