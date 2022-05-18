‘This is a Day to Celebrate Jimmy's Life': Family, Friends Remember Murdered Shelton Teen

As Fairfield Prep traveled to Shelton High for a boys lacrosse match on Wednesday, hundreds of people showed up to honor James McGrath.

Shelton Police said the 17-year-old was murdered by another teen over the weekend.

Known as Jimmy - people wore his favorite color blue and many sported his jersey number, 7. Among those at the match was McGrath’s family.

“This is a day to celebrate Jimmy’s life,” said Kevin McGrath, father of James. “I love every single one of you. You have made a difficult situation better.”

Family friend Jim McGuire was among those remembering the 17-year-old from Shelton who played lacrosse for Fairfield.

“It’s crazy. It’s tragic. It’s terrible. It affected everybody in one way or another. It’s sad,” McGuire said. “Great kid. All around fun, good loving kid. You couldn’t ask for more.”

Many can’t believe that Shelton Police said over the weekend, McGrath was stabbed to death by a 16-year-old who also hurt three other teens during a fight.

We’re told that suspect is from Milford and is a student at St. Joseph in Trumbull.

“Shelton is a very small knit community and this has been a very difficult case to be involved in,” said Shelton Detective Richard Bango.

Police said the suspect turned himself in Wednesday morning.

While his name has not been released yet, the teen is expected to be tried as an adult as he faces charges of murder and three counts of assault.