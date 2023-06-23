This is the most outrageous treat in Connecticut

Everybody loves sweet treats, right? So which establishment here in Connecticut goes above and beyond to satisfy your sweet tooth?

Food Network recently scoured the country to find the most over the top treat in each state.

In Connecticut, that distinguished honor goes to the Nutella S'mores French Toast Tower, made at Elm Street Diner in Stamford.

The sweetest part about it is that you can order it at any time of the day, according to the Food Network, making it the perfect thing to either start your morning off, satisfy your mid-day food cravings, or to have as a midnight-ish snack.

However, as of now, this stacked French Toast tower is not listed on the menu featured on the diner's website.

The Food Network did not divulge which other sweet and savory treats they tried across the state.