This Is Where There Are Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in CT Nursing Homes

There are 15,884 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Connecticut and each of the state’s eight counties is affected with cases and fatalities. As of Thursday, 791 people have died.

There are 1,713 confirmed cases at nursing homes, which house the most vulnerable populations; 375 nursing home residents have died.

Here is a list, organized by town, of Connecticut nursing homes with residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, courtesy of the state:

Town Nursing home Licensed beds Residents with COVID-19 COVID-19 associated deaths among residents Bethel Bethel Health Care Center 161 18 2 Bloomfield Bloomfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation 120 11 4 Bloomfield Caleb Hitchcock Health Center 60 2 1 Bloomfield Touchpoints at Bloomfield 150 20 6 Branford Branford Hills Health Care Center 190 20 3 Bridgeport Jewish Senior Services 294 23 6 Bridgeport Northbridge Healthcare Center 145 6 2 Bristol Countryside Manor of Bristol 90 11 3 Bristol Sheridan Woods Health Care Center 146 24 7 Canton Cherry Brook Health Care Center 100 11 2 Cheshire Elim Park Baptist Home 90 1 - Chester Aaron Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation 60 15 3 Cromwell Apple Rehab Cromwell 85 2 - Danbury Glen Hill Center 100 2 1 Danbury Saint John Paul II Center 141 23 9 Danbury Western Rehabilitation Care Center 120 13 7 East Hartford Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center 345 38 10 East Haven Apple Rehab Laurel Woods 120 14 3 East Haven Whispering Pines 90 32 14 East Windsor Fresh River Healthcare 140 3 - Enfield Parkway Pavilion Health and Rehabilitation Center 130 45 8 Fairfield Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation Center 160 12 7 Fairfield Carolton Chronic & Convalescent 229 21 3 Fairfield Ludlowe Center for Health & Rehabilitation 144 12 3 Farmington Touchpoints at Farmington 105 20 2 Glastonbury Glastonbury Health Care Center 105 17 5 Glastonbury Salmon Brook Rehab and Nursing 130 9 4 Greenwich Greenwich Woods 217 13 4 Greenwich Nathaniel Witherall 202 25 3 Greenwich RegalCare at Greenwich 75 1 - Guilford Guilford House 75 1 - Hamden Arden House 360 16 2 Hamden Hamden Rehabilitation & Health Care Center 153 13 4 Hamden Whitney Rehabilitation Care Center 150 2 - Hartford Chelsea Place 234 16 5 Hartford Trinity Hill Care Center 144 25 1 Manchester Crestfield Rehabilitation Center 155 9 2 Manchester Manchester Manor Health Care Center 126 8 - Manchester Touchpoints at Manchester 131 27 4 Manchester Westside Care Center 162 1 - Meriden Curtis Home 60 6 1 Middletown Middlesex Health Care Center 150 15 1 Middletown Water's Edge Center for Health & Rehabilitation 150 8 1 Milford Golden Hill Rehab Pavilion 120 67 9 Milford Milford Health and Rehabilitation Center 120 13 1 Milford West River Rehab Center 120 7 2 Naugatuck Glendale Center 120 17 - New Britain Grandview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center 160 18 4 New Canaan Waveny Care Center 76 11 9 New Haven Grimes Center 114 58 1 New Haven RegalCare at New Haven 150 8 - New Haven The Mary Wade Home 94 8 1 New London Harbor Village 128 5 1 New Milford Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation 95 4 - Newington Bel Air Manor 71 2 1 Newington Newington Rapid Recovery Rehab Center 180 20 2 North Haven Montowese Health & Rehabilitation Center 120 10 2 Norwalk Autumn Lake Healthcare at Norwalk 150 13 8 Norwalk Cassena Care at Norwalk 150 11 2 Plainville Apple Rehab Farmington Valley 160 7 - Portland Portland Care and Rehabilitation 65 16 4 Ridgefield Laurel Ridge Health care Center 126 12 1 Rocky Hill 60 West 95 4 - Rocky Hill Apple Rehab Rocky Hill 120 28 5 Rocky Hill Maple View Health & Rehabilitation Center 120 4 1 Seymour Shady Knoll Health Center 128 30 9 Sharon Sharon Health Care Center 88 7 - Shelton Apple Shelton Lakes 106 40 13 Shelton Bishop-Wicke Health and Rehabilitation 120 22 12 Shelton Gardner Heights Health Care Center 130 42 15 Shelton Hewitt Health & Rehabilitation Center 160 4 - Simsbury McLean Health Center 89 11 - Southbury Lutheran Home of Southbury 120 7 1 Southington Summit at Plantsville 150 3 1 Southport RegalCare at Southport 120 4 - Stafford Springs Evergreen Health Care Center 180 30 10 Stamford Cassena Care at Stamford 156 34 5 Stamford Edgehill Health Center 46 18 4 Stamford Long Ridge Post-Acute Care 120 8 - Stamford St. Camillus Center 124 20 4 Stamford The Villa at Stamford 128 13 2 Stratford Lord Chamberlain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 190 23 9 Suffield Suffield House 128 35 8 Torrington Litchfield Woods 160 38 12 Torrington RegalCare at Torrington 75 9 5 Torrington Valerie Manor 151 3 1 Torrington Wolcott Hall Nursing Center 87 7 2 Trumbull Maefair Health Care Center 134 19 3 Trumbull St. Joseph's Center 269 23 4 Vernon Fox Hill Center 150 17 1 Wallingford Quinnipiac Valley Center 180 6 1 Wallingford Skyview Rehab and Nursing 97 1 - Waterbury Abbott Terrace Health Center 205 69 15 Waterbury RegalCare at Waterbury 120 12 2 Waterbury Waterbury Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation 150 31 5 Waterford Bayview Health Care 127 28 1 Waterford New London Sub-Acute and Nursing 120 3 - West Hartford Hebrew Center for Health and Rehabilitation 257 7 - West Hartford Hughes Health and Rehabilitation 170 8 2 West Hartford Saint Mary Home 256 6 2 West Hartford The Reservoir 75 3 - West Hartford West Hartford Health and Rehabilitation Center 160 8 3 West Haven RegalCare at West Haven 98 6 - Wilton Wilton Meadows Health Care Center 148 6 4 Windsor Kimberly Hall North 150 17 9 Windsor Kimberly Hall South 180 8 - Windsor Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center 108 30 4 Woodbridge The Willows 90 43 9 TOTAL 1713 375

Nursing home workers have been calling for more personal protective equipment, such as face masks and gloves.