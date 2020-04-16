This Is Where There Are Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in CT Nursing Homes

There are 15,884 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Connecticut and each of the state’s eight counties is affected with cases and fatalities. As of Thursday, 791 people have died.
There are 1,713 confirmed cases at nursing homes, which house the most vulnerable populations; 375 nursing home residents have died.
Here is a list, organized by town, of Connecticut nursing homes with residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, courtesy of the state:
|Town
|Nursing home
|Licensed beds
|Residents with COVID-19
|COVID-19 associated deaths among residents
|Bethel
|Bethel Health Care Center
|161
|18
|2
|Bloomfield
|Bloomfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation
|120
|11
|4
|Bloomfield
|Caleb Hitchcock Health Center
|60
|2
|1
|Bloomfield
|Touchpoints at Bloomfield
|150
|20
|6
|Branford
|Branford Hills Health Care Center
|190
|20
|3
|Bridgeport
|Jewish Senior Services
|294
|23
|6
|Bridgeport
|Northbridge Healthcare Center
|145
|6
|2
|Bristol
|Countryside Manor of Bristol
|90
|11
|3
|Bristol
|Sheridan Woods Health Care Center
|146
|24
|7
|Canton
|Cherry Brook Health Care Center
|100
|11
|2
|Cheshire
|Elim Park Baptist Home
|90
|1
|-
|Chester
|Aaron Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation
|60
|15
|3
|Cromwell
|Apple Rehab Cromwell
|85
|2
|-
|Danbury
|Glen Hill Center
|100
|2
|1
|Danbury
|Saint John Paul II Center
|141
|23
|9
|Danbury
|Western Rehabilitation Care Center
|120
|13
|7
|East Hartford
|Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center
|345
|38
|10
|East Haven
|Apple Rehab Laurel Woods
|120
|14
|3
|East Haven
|Whispering Pines
|90
|32
|14
|East Windsor
|Fresh River Healthcare
|140
|3
|-
|Enfield
|Parkway Pavilion Health and Rehabilitation Center
|130
|45
|8
|Fairfield
|Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation Center
|160
|12
|7
|Fairfield
|Carolton Chronic & Convalescent
|229
|21
|3
|Fairfield
|Ludlowe Center for Health & Rehabilitation
|144
|12
|3
|Farmington
|Touchpoints at Farmington
|105
|20
|2
|Glastonbury
|Glastonbury Health Care Center
|105
|17
|5
|Glastonbury
|Salmon Brook Rehab and Nursing
|130
|9
|4
|Greenwich
|Greenwich Woods
|217
|13
|4
|Greenwich
|Nathaniel Witherall
|202
|25
|3
|Greenwich
|RegalCare at Greenwich
|75
|1
|-
|Guilford
|Guilford House
|75
|1
|-
|Hamden
|Arden House
|360
|16
|2
|Hamden
|Hamden Rehabilitation & Health Care Center
|153
|13
|4
|Hamden
|Whitney Rehabilitation Care Center
|150
|2
|-
|Hartford
|Chelsea Place
|234
|16
|5
|Hartford
|Trinity Hill Care Center
|144
|25
|1
|Manchester
|Crestfield Rehabilitation Center
|155
|9
|2
|Manchester
|Manchester Manor Health Care Center
|126
|8
|-
|Manchester
|Touchpoints at Manchester
|131
|27
|4
|Manchester
|Westside Care Center
|162
|1
|-
|Meriden
|Curtis Home
|60
|6
|1
|Middletown
|Middlesex Health Care Center
|150
|15
|1
|Middletown
|Water's Edge Center for Health & Rehabilitation
|150
|8
|1
|Milford
|Golden Hill Rehab Pavilion
|120
|67
|9
|Milford
|Milford Health and Rehabilitation Center
|120
|13
|1
|Milford
|West River Rehab Center
|120
|7
|2
|Naugatuck
|Glendale Center
|120
|17
|-
|New Britain
|Grandview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
|160
|18
|4
|New Canaan
|Waveny Care Center
|76
|11
|9
|New Haven
|Grimes Center
|114
|58
|1
|New Haven
|RegalCare at New Haven
|150
|8
|-
|New Haven
|The Mary Wade Home
|94
|8
|1
|New London
|Harbor Village
|128
|5
|1
|New Milford
|Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation
|95
|4
|-
|Newington
|Bel Air Manor
|71
|2
|1
|Newington
|Newington Rapid Recovery Rehab Center
|180
|20
|2
|North Haven
|Montowese Health & Rehabilitation Center
|120
|10
|2
|Norwalk
|Autumn Lake Healthcare at Norwalk
|150
|13
|8
|Norwalk
|Cassena Care at Norwalk
|150
|11
|2
|Plainville
|Apple Rehab Farmington Valley
|160
|7
|-
|Portland
|Portland Care and Rehabilitation
|65
|16
|4
|Ridgefield
|Laurel Ridge Health care Center
|126
|12
|1
|Rocky Hill
|60 West
|95
|4
|-
|Rocky Hill
|Apple Rehab Rocky Hill
|120
|28
|5
|Rocky Hill
|Maple View Health & Rehabilitation Center
|120
|4
|1
|Seymour
|Shady Knoll Health Center
|128
|30
|9
|Sharon
|Sharon Health Care Center
|88
|7
|-
|Shelton
|Apple Shelton Lakes
|106
|40
|13
|Shelton
|Bishop-Wicke Health and Rehabilitation
|120
|22
|12
|Shelton
|Gardner Heights Health Care Center
|130
|42
|15
|Shelton
|Hewitt Health & Rehabilitation Center
|160
|4
|-
|Simsbury
|McLean Health Center
|89
|11
|-
|Southbury
|Lutheran Home of Southbury
|120
|7
|1
|Southington
|Summit at Plantsville
|150
|3
|1
|Southport
|RegalCare at Southport
|120
|4
|-
|Stafford Springs
|Evergreen Health Care Center
|180
|30
|10
|Stamford
|Cassena Care at Stamford
|156
|34
|5
|Stamford
|Edgehill Health Center
|46
|18
|4
|Stamford
|Long Ridge Post-Acute Care
|120
|8
|-
|Stamford
|St. Camillus Center
|124
|20
|4
|Stamford
|The Villa at Stamford
|128
|13
|2
|Stratford
|Lord Chamberlain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
|190
|23
|9
|Suffield
|Suffield House
|128
|35
|8
|Torrington
|Litchfield Woods
|160
|38
|12
|Torrington
|RegalCare at Torrington
|75
|9
|5
|Torrington
|Valerie Manor
|151
|3
|1
|Torrington
|Wolcott Hall Nursing Center
|87
|7
|2
|Trumbull
|Maefair Health Care Center
|134
|19
|3
|Trumbull
|St. Joseph's Center
|269
|23
|4
|Vernon
|Fox Hill Center
|150
|17
|1
|Wallingford
|Quinnipiac Valley Center
|180
|6
|1
|Wallingford
|Skyview Rehab and Nursing
|97
|1
|-
|Waterbury
|Abbott Terrace Health Center
|205
|69
|15
|Waterbury
|RegalCare at Waterbury
|120
|12
|2
|Waterbury
|Waterbury Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation
|150
|31
|5
|Waterford
|Bayview Health Care
|127
|28
|1
|Waterford
|New London Sub-Acute and Nursing
|120
|3
|-
|West Hartford
|Hebrew Center for Health and Rehabilitation
|257
|7
|-
|West Hartford
|Hughes Health and Rehabilitation
|170
|8
|2
|West Hartford
|Saint Mary Home
|256
|6
|2
|West Hartford
|The Reservoir
|75
|3
|-
|West Hartford
|West Hartford Health and Rehabilitation Center
|160
|8
|3
|West Haven
|RegalCare at West Haven
|98
|6
|-
|Wilton
|Wilton Meadows Health Care Center
|148
|6
|4
|Windsor
|Kimberly Hall North
|150
|17
|9
|Windsor
|Kimberly Hall South
|180
|8
|-
|Windsor
|Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center
|108
|30
|4
|Woodbridge
|The Willows
|90
|43
|9
|TOTAL
|1713
|375
Nursing home workers have been calling for more personal protective equipment, such as face masks and gloves.