This Year's Final DominGO! Event Held in Hartford

Throughout the summer and fall, Hartford has been home to a new tradition - the city's first open-streets program.

The event shuts down miles of streets in the Capitol City, making them wide open to activities, fitness and local food vendors.

The festival began in June as a way to bring people together after COVID-19. On Sunday, they celebrated their third and final event.

Once a month in June, September and October, DominGO! transformed the streets into a space to run, walk or jog, do arts and crafts, grab a bite to eat or spend time with loved ones.

"For me, it just means to be with the community. You know, my family. My son," said Aleena Durant, of Hartford.

The festival also offered a variety of community resources and certainly helped a father from West Hartford.

"So it's been actively challenging to get Marlowe vaccinated," said Everett Taylor, of West Hartford.

On Sunday, he was able to get his daughter protected right at the DominGO! Festival. Organizers offered free COVID-19 shots to those 6 months and older. Flu shots and monkeypox vaccines were also available to anyone eligible.

"We moved here because there are a lot of events that are community driven and they make resource access a lot easier," Taylor said.

DominGO! also drew in some of Hartford's first responders including members of the police department. Many of them were still wearing their mourning bands for Bristol police officers Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

They said events like these let the community know that they are there for them.

"Being able to engage on one-on-one level, outside like a call for service, they can walk right up to you and start talking, that kind of stuff builds those positive relationships," said Hartford Police Sgt. Tyrell Jenkins.

"I always felt that this was my home right when I came on the job. I've been here almost 18 years... I had already a few people today say we support you, thank you for being here...you know, that makes it even better," added Hartford Police Officer Theresa Velez.

Nearly two miles of streets were blocked off from Charter Oak to Main Street. Organizers hope to come out again next year.