Litchfield

Thomaston Man Killed in Litchfield Crash

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

A man from Thomaston has died after a crash in Litchfield on Friday afternoon.

State police said 32-year-old Nicholas Donahue, of Thomaston, was driving north on Old Northfield Road in the Northfield section of Litchfield around 3:30 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

At the same time, another vehicle was entering a grass field on the east side of Old Northfield Road from the road.

Local

Trumbull 54 mins ago

Drivers Asked to Avoid Intersection of Route 25, Route 111 in Trumbull Today

Hartford 3 hours ago

1 Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting, Stabbing in Hartford: PD

According to police, Donahue lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the pavement. He was then ejected from his vehicle and hit the rear mowing trailer that was attached to the other vehicle, authorities added.

Donahue was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Grice at (860) 626-7900.

This article tagged under:

Litchfieldfatal crash investigation
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us