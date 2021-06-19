Thomaston Man Killed in Litchfield Crash

A man from Thomaston has died after a crash in Litchfield on Friday afternoon.

State police said 32-year-old Nicholas Donahue, of Thomaston, was driving north on Old Northfield Road in the Northfield section of Litchfield around 3:30 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

At the same time, another vehicle was entering a grass field on the east side of Old Northfield Road from the road.

According to police, Donahue lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the pavement. He was then ejected from his vehicle and hit the rear mowing trailer that was attached to the other vehicle, authorities added.

Donahue was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Grice at (860) 626-7900.