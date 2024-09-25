Thousands are hunting for treasure. Is it in Connecticut?

The search is on for a 24k gold piece of treasure across New England.

Project Skydrop creators Jason Rohrer and Tom Bailey are two of the three people that know the location of the piece of metal hidden in somewhere in the woods. Together they launched the search for the trophy, offering the collected entry money as the prize.

“The treasure itself started off being worth around $26,000 just for the pure gold value of the treasure,” said Rohrer. “The bounty has surpassed the actual value of the treasure.”

As of Wednesday, he says the total in prize money and worth of the trophy is $50,000.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“We have 2,000 people or so who have joined,” he said on Wednesday. “There’s about a person joining every minute right now.”

The treasure is located within a 500-mile diameter region in New England including areas across Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York. Each day participants receive a hint that narrows down the location.

“It actually shrinks down to a single foot, pinpointing the treasure,” Rohrer said. “On Oct. 10, the entire world will know where the treasure is.”

A zip code dot map shows just how many people are searching in Connecticut, but is it actually in the state?

“Everyone wants to know. We can’t answer that questions,” said Rohrer. “It’s growing quickly, there’s a ton of people in the state of Connecticut.”

People have until Oct. 10 to find the treasure, but it hasn’t remained hidden from all signs of life.

“We’ve had little creatures,” said co-creator Tom Bailey. “The doe was the first one, an opossum was the second and then a hedgehog, no a porcupine.”