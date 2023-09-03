Thousands attend 3rd annual Danbury War Memorial Car and Truck Festival

Hundreds of hot rods rolled through Danbury on Sunday for the third annual War Memorial Car and Truck Festival.

This annual summer festival showcases cars through the ages while supporting those who served the country.

"I've been to many car shows, but this is our first time, and it looks pretty exciting," said Neil Cawthra, of Shelton.

Cawthra stood by his awarding-winning 1932 Ford Highboy Roadster. Next to him was another blast from the past.

"A 1957 Thunderbird. It was painted pink, a bright pink in 1989," said Susan Bachlechner, of Trumbull.

Organizers say this festival supports repairs and services at the Danbury War Memorial, a place for the community, especially veterans.

"They get a free membership to go and workout downstairs, and whatever we can do to facilitate and make them happier," said Danbury War Memorial President Robert Botelho.

Navy vet Patrick Morton of Bethel is a new member and says he starts his day working out. He says when he came home in 1979, it wasn't a warm welcome, but he says he appreciates the support now.

"You know, we didn't get a slap on the back until after 9/11. It was more acceptable to thank the veterans I think," said Morton.

The Danbury War Memorial also helps vets reacclimate to life after their service. Organizers say it's thanks to the community and unique fundraisers like this that drive this message and effort forward.