Thousands expected to visit 45th annual daffodil festival in Meriden this weekend

Meriden’s annual daffodil festival is coming up this weekend, and it’s expected to bring as many as 75,000 people to Hubbard Park.

Now in its 45th year, the festival is put on by a group of volunteers who work nearly year-round to make it happen.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“We know Meriden is going to come out in full force, but we expect to see people not only across the state of Connecticut, but from across New England visiting Hubbard Park and really seeing what Meriden has to offer,” Meriden Mayor, Kevin Scarpati, said.

The park, sprinkled with daffodils, has been the home base for the festival since the beginning. Those involved in the planning said the event has reached new heights over the years.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“I first started volunteering in 1986, and basically, we had no entertainment. We did the crowning of Little Mr. and Mrs. Daffodil, and a picnic. And since then, it's evolved to be the three stages, the crafts fair, the carnival. It's amazing to see what growth we've had in those 45 years,” said Ric Suzio, cochairman of the Meriden Daffodil Festival.

The two-day event offers free admission, live entertainment, rides, food and more. Outside of the food trucks, most of the food is provided by local nonprofits, which each have their own dishes.

“This is in many ways the largest fundraiser these nonprofits will have this weekend. So, it’s important that you come out. We always talk about shopping local. It benefits our community,” Scarpati said.

Suzio said the event is a time for Meriden to showcase some of its beauty, which they hope will bring people back for more.

“A lot of people will come from different areas to the festival for the first time, never realize what a beautiful park we have here and they'll return,” Suzio said.

The event runs from Saturday, May 3, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., to Sunday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be no parking at Hubbard Park during the event however, the city is offering free parking and a free shuttle service from the Meriden Mall and Lincoln Middle School.

For more information on parking and shuttle times, click here.