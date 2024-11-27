Thousands flock to East Hartford pie factory ahead of Thanksgiving

Last minute Thanksgiving prep is the talk of the town today, but one local East Hartford pie shop is especially busy.

People in Connecticut are passionate about pies. But specifically, Granny’s Pie Factory in East Hartford.

"As a child we grew up with Granny’s Pies,” Daniel Roberts, of Vernon, said. "Would not be Thanksgiving without coming to get them."

Some people, like Malcom Williams, traveled all the way from New Haven to bring a pie to his family.

"Just makes it feel like the holidays,” Williams said.

"Everything’s about keeping it moving,” said Niko Harovas, one of the owners of Granny’s Pie Factory.

Harovas said they'll sell anywhere between 7,000 and 10,000 pies this week from this store and their other sale spots.

Based on the crowds alone, his estimate seems about right, considering an East Hartford police officer manages the pie traffic.

"Pretty steady and busy all day, a flux of people in and out,” said Officer Robert Zalewski of the East Hartford Police Department. "Probably got to be pushing the thousands now."

Granny's is keeping it moving indeed. Many customers tell us they were in and out fast.

Granny’s will be open Thursday until noon if you need your pies during Thanksgiving Day.