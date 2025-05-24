Thousands of American flags planted in honor of Memorial Day in Middletown

In honor of Memorial Day, volunteers in Middletown placed flags at the graves of thousands of veterans and their loved ones on Saturday morning.

Approximately 13,000 flags were planted at the State Veterans Cemetery to commemorate and mourn those who died during service.

“This is quite a place,” said Air Force veteran Ken Malstrom. “First time here, very emotional.”

He said he’s always wanted to participate in the tradition and now after moving back to Connecticut from the South he has.

Army Veteran Scott Martin said it’s important to remember the veterans that served the country. His best friend is buried at the cemetery.

“He's right across from us over there,” he said. “So, we come to visit him as well and to never forget.”

With his wife Lori by his side, they helped a large crowd of volunteers plant the flags.

“You die twice,” said Lori Martin. “You die once in combat, or what happened to you, and then you die when people stop saying your name. So, it’s always important for us to remember what they did for our country, why we’re still here today.”

Tears were shed, roses were laid and there were salutes and ‘thank yous’ across the cemetery as people traveled from all over to pay their respects.

“It's not about the hamburgers and the hot dogs,” said Wendy Smith of Terryville. “It's about why we have this weekend where, you know, have a free country because of what they did.”