Thousands of Athletes to Compete in Volleyball Competition in Hartford This Month

This month, 6,500 athletes will compete in a big volleyball competition. The first of three tournaments kicked off this weekend in Hartford and brought together athletes from across the northeast.

For a little while, part of Hartford's Convention Center will be a space for some friendly competition.

About 590 teams including some from Connecticut, Rhode Island New York, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts will face off in several heated games of volleyball.

"I've played volleyball for less than a year right now. I'd say that I'm pretty new to this. I'd say it's very exciting to actually take a part in such a great community," said Daniel Park, of Glastonbury.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's part of the 2023 Nike New England Winterfest Volleyball Tournament. It is a more than 10-year tradition that David Piexoto has been part of since the beginning.

"So this is our 13th year here, and I've been coming since the first one. People come here. They find that Hartford is a little gem, and they love coming here. This is one of their opening tournaments of the season and teams bond here," said New England Region Volleyball Commissioner Dave Piexoto.

The tournament is an opportunity for boys and girls ages 12 to 18 to play.

"My son just got into volley like in the last year and a half or so," said Elaine Schwartz, of Massachusetts.

For the next few weeks, Hartford will be home to the tournament, which is expected to bring in more than 20,000 people to the area.

Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, mother and nurse Elaine Schwartz says she feels safe visiting the state.

"I think we really try to focus on our own immune systems and living as health as a lifestyle as we can to protect us just like the flu," she said.

Protecting yourself and others is the message health leaders are also sending, especially as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has six Connecticut counties listed as high transmission areas. There is currently a 17 percent positivity rate, which has nearly doubled since last month.

The tournament will continue at the Convention Center for the next two weekends.